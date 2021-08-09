Orchid Hits One Day Volume of $54.27 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $260.03 million and approximately $54.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00810648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00105527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

