Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 968 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

