Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.86. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $148.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

