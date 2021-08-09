Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 184,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.2% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 262.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $151.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $151.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

