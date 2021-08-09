Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,673 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $625.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $340.90 and a 12-month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

