Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 595 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,044,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,909,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $178.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.