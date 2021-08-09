Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,161 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,365 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,015,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,118 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of LUV opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.