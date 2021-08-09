Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.9% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 60.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $539,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Abiomed by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $345.88 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

