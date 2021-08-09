Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,787,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock valued at $552,325,312. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $87.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

