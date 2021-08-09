Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,256 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,680,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,543 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,929 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

