Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,658 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 95,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

CLF stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

