Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

JBHT stock opened at $167.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

