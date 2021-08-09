Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $2.71 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $50.55 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

