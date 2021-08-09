Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $3.18 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $147.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.04 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

