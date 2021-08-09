Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,927,000 after purchasing an additional 130,843 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $338.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.89 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.