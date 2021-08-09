Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,157 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

