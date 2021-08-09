Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 35,263 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,276,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,430. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

