Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,661 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

STOR stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

