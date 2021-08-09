Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,528,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $170.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.54 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

