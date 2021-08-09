Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

