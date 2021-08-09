Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.