Origo Market Cap Reaches $9.15 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Origo has traded 289.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $15.63 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00814045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039795 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

