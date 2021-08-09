Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

