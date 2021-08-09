Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 57140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORKLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.