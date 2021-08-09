Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 57140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORKLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

