Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLA. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
TSE:OLA traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,590. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -28.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$7.30.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
