Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLA. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:OLA traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,590. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -28.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$7.30.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

