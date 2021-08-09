Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Shares Up 0.2%

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OSI)

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

