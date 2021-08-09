P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director Buys $125,860.00 in Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.17. 13,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $384.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

