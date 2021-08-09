Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $31.45. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

