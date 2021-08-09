Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.40.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.01. 522,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,893. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.18 and a one year high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.72.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

