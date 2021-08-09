Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans Sells 2,500 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PAYC traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $468.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

