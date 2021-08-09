Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

