PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.