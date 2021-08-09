Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 87,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,050. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $288.77 million, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of -0.80.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,431,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,865,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at $40,581,649.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,260,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

