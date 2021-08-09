Phala Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Reaches $220.35 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $220.35 million and $51.10 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00813538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039808 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.