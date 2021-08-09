Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0285 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $6,720.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00144343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00148118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,603.35 or 1.00014966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.80 or 0.00775933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

