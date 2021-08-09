Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $16.07

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $17.55. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $568.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

