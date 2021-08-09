Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Photon Control to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

