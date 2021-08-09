Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and $6,479.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00384131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.37 or 0.01110138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,045,241 coins and its circulating supply is 429,784,805 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

