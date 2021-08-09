Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham Sells 963 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chad R. Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

