PirateCash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,860.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,566,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

