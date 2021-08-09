Pizza (PIZZA) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $3,599.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001358 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007307 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.43 or 0.01180876 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

