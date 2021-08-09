Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.26. 2,180,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

