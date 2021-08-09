Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.
NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.26. 2,180,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
