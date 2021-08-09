Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 1,041,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,421,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.