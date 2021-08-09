Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 277,038 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $661.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.