pNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $28.79 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and $12.74 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00818226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039560 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,820,853 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,909 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

