Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.61% of Points International worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387. Points International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $236.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

