PolypuX Hits One Day Volume of $432,640.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $61,481.55 and approximately $432,640.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00146402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,291.47 or 1.00167680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.93 or 0.00770175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

