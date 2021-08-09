Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,439 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.44.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.