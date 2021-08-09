Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr Sells 1,500 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 290,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

