Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.28 price objective (down from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

